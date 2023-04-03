The ‘Apple One’ bundles are a great value

Apple One is a subscription plan that offers access to multiple Apple services at a discounted price. With Apple One, you can get access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+ all in one bundle.

Here are some reasons why you might want to consider subscribing to Apple One:

• Save Money: One of the main benefits of subscribing to Apple One is that it can save you money. By bundling multiple services together, Apple offers a discount compared to subscribing to each service separately. This can add up to significant savings over time.

• Access to Multiple Services: Another benefit of Apple One is that it gives you access to a wide range of Apple services. Whether you want to listen to music, watch movies and TV shows, play games, read news and magazines, store your files in iCloud, or work out with fitness videos, Apple One has you covered.

• Convenience: With Apple One, you only need to manage one subscription instead of multiple ones. This can make it easier to keep track of your subscriptions and billing, and it can also save you time and effort.

• Share with Family: Apple One can also be shared with up to five other family members using Family Sharing, which makes it a great value for families. Each family member can have their own Apple ID, and they can access all the services included in the bundle.

• Exclusive Content: Apple also offers exclusive content on many of its services, such as original TV shows and movies on Apple TV+, exclusive music releases on Apple Music, and personalized news and magazine content on Apple News+. By subscribing to Apple One, you can access all of this exclusive content without having to pay for each service separately.

MacDailyNews Take: Overall, Apple One is a great value – and recommended – for anyone who uses and/or shares multiple Apple services and wants to save money while doing it.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.