Wedbush ups Apple price target to $205

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives remains bullish on Apple with a “Buy” rating on the stock and a newly raised price target of $205 (from $190).

TipRanks:

The analyst’s price target implies an upside potential of 24.3% at current levels. AAPL stock has gained by more than 9% in the past month and by more than 30% year-to-date. The analyst commented, “While Apple clearly has benefited this quarter from December unit shortages that slipped into January/February, we have seen China iPhone demand in particular see a clear tick up this quarter with a strong month of March.” Regarding his bullishness on the stock, Ives pointed out that besides Apple’s continued strength in hardware, investors should expect its services revenue to accelerate in the coming quarters.

MacDailyNews Note: Ives also wrote of Apple’s Services segment: “We believe overall the services business is worth $1.2 trillion to $1.3 trillion for Apple’s sum- of-the parts valuation and remains an underappreciated asset by the Street.”

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.