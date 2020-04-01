Apple partners with UK’s Dent Reality on indoor AR navigation

Apple has reached an agreement to work with indoor mapping solutions company, Dent Reality, on providing indoor AR navigation.

Dent Reality announced the deal in a March 31st tweet:

Announcement: We’re now an official partner with Apple Indoor Maps, for providing indoor AR navigation! We’re currently setting up projects for later this year. Get in touch!https://t.co/q0jYaUnJHGpic.twitter.com/aBrmvAEhLX — Dent Reality (@DentReality) March 31, 2020

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

Dent Reality is a UK firm that has been incredibly active in the development of indoor mapping applications and use cases. The company appears to have a focus on use of indoor maps in retail, but it’s not a particularly huge stretch to see these systems used in universities, museums, art galleries, major enterprises, or even to help people get around Apple Park… The company says it has been able to do this using “hyper-accurate” indoor positioning tech that requires no beacons and no infrastructure… The company has been working intensely with Apple’s ARKit since that solution launched.

MacDailyNews Take: This is big deal and quite valuable technology. Just imagine it in “Apple Glasses” versus having to hold up a slab of glass! Check out this video:



As iPhone was to Nokia and Apple Watch is to Swatch, Apple Glasses will be to Ray-Ban et al. — MacDailyNews, March 8, 2019

Once Apple’s augmented reality smartglasses are released, people are going to want to wear them during every waking hour. – MacDailyNews, February 26, 2019

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017