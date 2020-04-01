Android settlers mourn loss of Dark Sky app after Apple acquisition

By SteveJack

Popular hyper-local weather app Dark Sky yesterday announced the company’s acquisition by none other than Apple.

Dark Sky says that there will be no changes to the Dark Sky app for Apple iPhone and Apple Watch users at this time. The Dark Sky app will continue to be available for purchase in App Store, which already lists Apple as the developer of Dark Sky. The Dark Sky website’s weather forecasts, maps, and embeds will continue for two months until July 1, 2020. After that time it will support the Dark Sky API and iOS/watchOS app users.

Those who’ve settled for fake iPhones running Android and pretend Apple Watches running Wear OS are, however, SOL.

In-between malware infections and while being tracked by Google, scammers, random governments, and God only knows who else, the settlers took to Twitter to whine, moan, and cry. Their collective reaction was almost as if they’d all woken up en masse and realized they were carrying around fake iPhones and/or wearing knockoff Apple Watches and who (when not being cursed by real iPhone and Apple Watch users for ruining group messages with their putrid, featureless, conversation-wrecking green bubbles) are being laughed at behind their backs for being cheap and/or ignorant masochistic rubes.

The settlers’ delicious tears rained down on Twitter:

Apple buys darksky and kills its android app. If I was missing any reasons to hate apple (and I wasn't) I just got another one.https://t.co/c0bWPllWau — Amit Serper (@0xAmit) March 31, 2020

Apple bought my favorite weather app #darksky for Android. It will now be discontinued for Android. I need a new weather app. Fuck Apple. #exclusivity — Jeremy Noel Clarke (@DetJohnKimble85) March 31, 2020

@DarkSkyApp, I've loved your app for years. I paid for it because you guys do amazing work. I'm happy you're getting the support of a massive company. I'm furious that you would decide to kill DarkSky for Android. — Curtis Clark (@CLCIV) March 31, 2020

Just gutted that #darksky have sold out to Apple and are killing BOTH the Android app (of which I am a multi year subscriber) and their API.

This is a huge blow to open technology. All at https://t.co/sELZt8Tz99 should hang their heads in shame. — thebaldgeek (@thebaldgeek) March 31, 2020

Dammit apple

That was the best weather app ever. Ahhh! #darksky google please make a Dark Sky style Android app. https://t.co/ckEgNUHuDb — Christopher Smith (@bigcvlogs) March 31, 2020

Yes, Google, please rip off Apple yet again! You’re so adept at it you’re almost in Samsung’s league.

The glorious rain continues:

So now that #DarkSky has taken Apple's $$ & is taking their app away from Android users & killing the #DarkSkyAPI – what are good alternatives? PS Fuck you, Apple. Dick move as usual. — Justin Lewis (@Yoostin) March 31, 2020

Of course, it’s to be expected that the settlers’ mastery of language needs work. They’ve got one four-letter word down pat though — you know, because they have to deal with Android all day.

A few more whiny widdle babies:

#DarkSky Google should stop supporting Apple devices because of what Apple just did to Android users!!! No more YouTube for Apple devices, no more Google search for Apple devices, no more Google photos for Apple devices!!!!! — Kitty 🐱 Druid🐈 Malfüriön (@Jason_Yuuryou) April 1, 2020

God fucking damn it Apple, stop deliberately fucking over people just because you don't ever want to play nice with anyone. #darksky was great for Android and now that you've got your hands on it Android support is going away, that's seriously bullshit — Marc Mercer (@daemoen) April 1, 2020

We’ve already responded, with an appropriate level of compassion:

More acquisitions and moves like this, please, Apple! Payback should continue unabated ad infinitum.

