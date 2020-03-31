Apple acquires Dark Sky weather app, kills Android version

Apple has acquired the Dark Sky weather app, Dark Sky announced today.
There will be no changes to Dark Sky for iOS at this time. It will continue to be available for purchase in the App Store.
Adam Grossman for Dark Sky Blog:
Today we have some important and exciting news to share: Dark Sky has joined Apple.
Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy.
There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone…
Android and Wear OS App: The app will no longer be available for download. Service to existing users and subscribers will continue until July 1, 2020, at which point the app will be shut down. Subscribers who are still active at that time will receive a refund.
Weather forecasts, maps, and embeds will continue until July 1, 2020. The website will remain active beyond that time in support of API and iOS App customers.
MacDailyNews Take: Our favorite weather app, one that has a coveted complication on all of our Apple Watches is Dark Sky, so this news that Apple has acquired Dark Sky is excellent! And, yet again, Android gets even worse. 🙂
The person in charge of acquisitions is sitting at home, drumming their fingers, bored.
TAKE THAT ANDROID!!! Hmmm.. wonder if I can buy Skype from Microsoft?
In other news:
Apple acquires Android, kills Android version
Only weather app I’ve used for years! So happy Apple got this and not Android. Would hate if the IOS app was discontinued.
I have 6-7 weather apps on my iPh. 99% of the time I chose Dark Sky. Everything an app should be, imo.
I have used this app as long as it’s been around. I think this is a great move by Apple.
It would be cool if Apple could incorporate w/ maps for real time weather while driving
Or you could just look out your window while driving for weather 😉
I guess you have x-ray vision so you can see the alternative routes ten or twenty miles ahead by looking out the window.
Unavailable in Australia – would be nice if Apple rolls it out for the rest of the non-USA universe
I’ve been having a decent run with Snowflake which uses BOM data and others for overseas locations.
Also nothing beats Rain Parrot, whose lack of android version always surprises me.
While we’re on it, killing competitor platform versions of products strikes me as petty. It’s not the early 2000s anymore, and Dark Sky is unlikely to hold a person onto a platform like Final Cut Pro. You’re just generating more animosity within android users. Why offer an android version of Apple Music just to kill off Dark Sky?