Why Nick Law wants Apple and why Apple wants Nick Law

Publicis Groupe chief creative officer Nick Law is leaving to join Apple in September. His future role at the company has not been disclosed.

The Drum has an interesting profile piece on the highly regarded creative communications “genius”, who spoke at the Cannes Lions event this year, saying:

“What makes a campaign memorable is not a magical idea that floats above its executions,” he once explained. “Memorable creativity lives at the intersection of humanity and technology; a creation that is conceived to live beautifully and completely in a medium.”

Apple’s vice president of marketing communications, Tor Myhren, also spoke at the event, saying:

“Media is art,” he said. “We are picky about where we show up. We may not be efficient, but we are most effective, and twice as expensive is OK if it’s twice as good.”

Reports on AdWeek andThe Drum describe a fast-thinking marketing executive with a deep understanding of the needs of increasingly digital audiences and a lot of admiration for Apple.

His career in design, advertising and digital media has spanned 30 years. He has twice been named in the Creativity 50, a list of the world’s most influential creative people.

In a memo describing his decision, Law writes:

“This was a very hard decision for me. Not only have I enjoyed my time at Publicis, I’ve been energized by the ambition and relentless transformation of the Groupe. Publicis has the right plan, right model and the right people to solve the big challenges clients are facing. I wish I could continue to be a part of the journey⁠—but the once in a lifetime opportunity to work with a brand I’ve admired my whole life was too good to ignore.”

Ann-Christine Diaz for AdAge:

Following yesterday’s Ad Age report that Publicis Groupe Chief Creative Officer Nick Law would be leaving the company to take a post at Apple, CEO Arthur Sadoun and Law confirmed the departure today in letters to the staff. In the letters, Sadoun notes that Law will be leaving the company in September to join Apple, a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for him. “But of course, we would have loved to have Nick with us forever,” he writes.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is making huge investments in digital content — Apple News, TV+, Arcade and Music all represent this.

The company is also seeking to market its growing series of platforms within an increasingly difficult environment — and yet still strives to deliver simple messages that resonate with customers — we expect that Nick Law, working with Phil Schiller and Tor Myhren, will help drive elevate Apple’s already high level of marketing even higher!

