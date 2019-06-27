Analyst: Apple facing fork-in-the-road situation with G-20

Dan Ives, Wedbush Securities managing director, discusses Apple Inc. with Emily Chang and Sarah McGregor on Bloomberg Technology:

Apple is really the poster child for the U.S.-China battle and that’s why there’s a lot riding going to G-20. We believe it’s actually worth about $20-$25 to the stock. Remember, they are not just impacted on the demand side, but on the supply side with Foxconn. That is where they bet the farm for the mass amount of iPhone manufacturing.

So, in our opinion, this is really a fork in the road situation for Apple, right now really an innocent bystander, but it comes down to if we get a trade deal, that’s a stock that will go meaningfully higher in our opinion.