Analyst: Apple has increased iPhone production in response to Huawei ban

Amber Neely for AppleInsider:

To take advantage of the Huawei ban, Apple increased production of iPhones across the entire quarter that concludes at the end of June, Cowen analysts said in report issued on Thursday.

In a note seen by AppleInsider, production estimates published by Cowen predict a modest increase in iPhone assemblies and shipments, up 40 million, in the quarter ending in June. Cowen had originally estimated 39 million iPhones to be built this quarter.

Cowen postulates that Apple is responding to increased demand for the iPhone in some markets, following the Trump administration’s recent decision to ban sales of technology and components from the U.S. to companies like Huawei.