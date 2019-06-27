87-year-old woman suffers car accident, her Apple Watch instantly calls for help

Samantha York for News Center Maine:

Two weeks ago, Dotty White was involved in a terrible car accident — luckily, first responders and her family were notified instantly, without Dotty even having to touch her phone.

The accident happened at a busy intersection in downtown Kennebunk [Maine]… “Apparently a woman came out of a road here and ran straight into me,” [Dotty] White said. Reeling with shock, Dotty wondered how she would let her family know she had been in a car accident. Then, this happened. “My watch told me ‘we have you falling on route one in Kennebunk…help is on the way’.” White said.

Her Apple Watch detected what it thought was a ‘hard fall’ and immediately notified her family and first responders of the crash… “It’s pretty nice to just have it on your wrist,” Dotty White said. “You have the time, the weather and help.”