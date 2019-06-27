New plans from UK’s EE replace set-top-boxes with Apple TV 4K units

EE today announced a new range of EE Home Broadband plans that include Apple TV 4K and access to BT Sport. With Apple TV 4K, customers can easily access TV shows and movies through the Apple TV app and by using Siri, as well as enjoy thousands of other apps, including games, fitness and education — all through one device built for the biggest screen in the home.

Apple TV 4K delivers the highest quality cinematic experience with stunning 4K HDR visuals and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos. With Apple TV 4K, customers can enjoy a range of live and on-demand video apps, including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Netflix, Prime Video, NOW TV and YouTube. With the Apple TV app on Apple TV 4K, customers can access on-demand programs from integrated video apps in the Watch Now section, and add shows and movies to Up Next, ensuring they never miss a new episode. Customers can use the Siri Remote to ask Siri to play live channels, movies or TV shows.

Additionally, customers will receive inclusive access to BT Sport, which allows them to watch the sports they love – from UEFA Champions League to UFC – at home on Apple TV 4K, and on their mobile when they’re out and about. Next season will be the biggest yet for BT Sport. Customers can benefit from live and exclusive UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches and highlights, plus 52 Premier League matches – ten more than last season. BT Sport will also continue as lead broadcaster of European and English Premiership rugby union, unmissable world title boxing including Tyson Fury bouts, every UFC fight, cricket, tennis, MotoGP and much more including, from 2020, exclusive coverage of WWE wrestling.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer division, said in a statement: “We’re giving customers the TV, film and sport they love in the best quality on Apple TV 4K. By combining Apple TV 4K and BT Sport with EE’s award-winning unlimited home broadband, we’re able to provide our customers with a premium TV service that not only provides great value for money, but a great experience at home, as well as on the go.”

EE’s 18 month home broadband packages with Apple TV 4K and inclusive BT Sport start from just £37 per month and are available exclusively for EE pay monthly mobile customers with a smartphone or 12/24-month SIM-only mobile plan.

Customers who take EE’s standard or fibre home broadband receive a free 5GB monthly data boost to their mobile plan and those who take Fibre Max broadband see that increase to 20GB. EE Pay Monthly customers can also take advantage of six-month subscriptions to Prime Video and MTV Play on EE (six months Prime Video subscription to be activated by 11th September 2019). EE is also providing customers with inclusive mobile data to watch each service during their six-month subscription period.

• Customers signing up to one of the new plans will receive multi-screen BT Sport access, allowing them to watch unmissable live sports on Apple TV 4K at home.

Soucre: EE Limited

MacDailyNews Take: Another win for Apple TV and Apple’s TV app!