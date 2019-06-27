Apple patent application details iPhone without Lightning port to improve water resistance

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:
A future iPhone could be created without a Lightning port. Apple is examining ways to allow a physical data connection to occur with “waveguides,” using electromagnetic waves that pass through a cable to a device, without needing to have a physical connection to a port.
While the company is developing new ways to stop water and dust from getting into its mobile devices, the simplest way to do so is to reduce the number of ingress points, which means sealing up the body by removing ports and other holes…
In a patent application filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday, Apple’s “Conductive Cladding for Waveguides” could provide a way for data to be transferred without a physical port.
For the purposes of the filing, a waveguide is a structure for funneling electromagnetic waves down a pathway, specifically for those that are not usually able to pass through the atmosphere efficiently, such as millimeter waves. By containing and guiding the millimeter waves, this can allow for data transfers that pass through at tens or hundreds of gigahertz, higher rates than are typically possible with conductive wires.
MacDailyNews Take: Ooh, sounds like “Magic MacSafe” to us!
Or… “Super MagSafe?” “Invisible Lightning?” “MagSafe Pro?” Anyone have a better name for this?
