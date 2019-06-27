Apple’s iPadOS is a game-changing software update

Ben Sin for Forbes:

I have a love-hate relationship with the iPad Pro. I use it as my main work machine, partly because it is more powerful and portable than most laptops on the market, and it has the best stylus on a commercial device… But using the iPad Pro as my main work machine has required significant compromises on my end, because Apple had stubbornly neutered the device’s power and potential with limited mobile software and an insistence on doing things the Apple way… But the iPad Pro’s hardware is so good that I’m willing to put up with its draconian software.

But change is coming!

I’ve been testing a beta version of iPadOS for the past few days, and most of the improvements Apple promised are already useable here in the beta software. They’re slightly buggy right now – as is often the case with beta software – but by the time these are consumer-ready, the iPads, especially the 2018 iPad Pro, is going to become significantly more capable.

I may finally be able to remove the “hate” part from my long-running love-hate relationship with an Apple product.