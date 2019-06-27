Apple’s iPadOS is a game-changing software update

I have a love-hate relationship with the iPad Pro. I use it as my main work machine, partly because it is more powerful and portable than most laptops on the market, and it has the best stylus on a commercial device… But using the iPad Pro as my main work machine has required significant compromises on my end, because Apple had stubbornly neutered the device’s power and potential with limited mobile software and an insistence on doing things the Apple way… But the iPad Pro’s hardware is so good that I’m willing to put up with its draconian software.
But change is coming!
I’ve been testing a beta version of iPadOS for the past few days, and most of the improvements Apple promised are already useable here in the beta software. They’re slightly buggy right now – as is often the case with beta software – but by the time these are consumer-ready, the iPads, especially the 2018 iPad Pro, is going to become significantly more capable.
I may finally be able to remove the “hate” part from my long-running love-hate relationship with an Apple product.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s going to sell a lot of iPads thanks to iPadOS 13!
4 Comments
You will need a much faster processor. Why? Because what you are use to is instantaneous responses. The OS really waited on you. Only one user app running. Now the OS will have more processes to manage you will notice that as you try to do way more things seeming at one time.
Apple’s new tablet processor needs more power more speed. Somewhere around an i7 eight core running at 3.7 GHz. Or you are going to be very unhappy. On top of that it needs to last 17 hours running flat out. Fully charging in 45 minutes.
Right on, Bob. We need faster, stronger, better iPad Pro processors, it’s a definite given!
Of course we will get faster and better iPad Pro processors. Apple has been releasing new A-series SoCs on an annual basis for years. But I have no doubt that the current A-series processor is quite capable of dealing with the new iPadOS.
We may get longer battery life, too. Usually Apple squeezes out some additional battery life by improving overall device/processor efficiency. Sometimes Apple also adds some battery Wh capacity, generally via a more efficient battery design. I would not expect Apple to thicken the iPad Pro to add more battery volume, though. Despite the fact that many people have advocated for thicker iOS devices with larger batteries, Apple seldom goes down that path. The only example that comes to mind is the first iPad retina, which still used the 30-pin dock connector. I believe that might have been the heaviest 9.7″ iPad ever (and not far short of the larger iPad Pro models).
How many current laptops – Windows or Mac – include a CPU “…somewhere around an i7 eight core running at 3.7 GHz”? And none of those come close to “…last 17 hours running flat out.” So, I really don’t understand why you think that the iPad Pro has to have these things to be fully functional and responsive.
I can see where additional processes and threads will place a somewhat greater burden on the iPad Pro A-series SoC, but is already a very capable processor. There is no reason to expect significant or unreasonable lag in its response. Rather than tossing out fearful speculation, I suggest waiting until the official release of iPadOS and then testing it out.