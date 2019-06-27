Apple TV just added an Acorn TV channel

Manori Ravindran for Television Business International:

U.S. Apple TV owners with a taste for shows from the UK and Ireland can now subscribe to a new SVOD channel, Acorn TV.

You can now subscribe directly to the channel from within Apple’s TV app on any supported device. Recent original shows include London Kills and Queens Of Mystery. Irish broadcaster RTÉ and Acorn Media Enterprises recently co-commissioned a Victorian mystery, Dead Still.

You’ll also find Acorn TV on other streaming systems, including Amazon.

Mike Pears, president of US distribution for RLJ Entertainment and Acorn TV, said:

“Acorn TV is now available in more ways than ever before so customers can watch its addictive international mysteries and dramas on whatever device or platform they prefer. “With millions of drama and mystery fans worldwide, we’re thrilled to work with these key distribution partners to continue to evolve the service and expands its distribution in North America as well as worldwide.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV is going from strength-to-strength as Apple convinces more content creators to participate.

Apple TV has grown to approximately 16% share of streaming TV devices in the U.S. as of Q219 and is projected to grow to over 30% by Q419 into a virtual tie with current No.2 Sony PlayStation.