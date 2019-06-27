Japan Display said to receive $100 million investment from Apple; shares jump

Reuters reports:

Japan Display Inc is set to receive a $100 million investment from Apple Inc, its biggest customer, the Asahi newspaper reported on Thursday, sending the screen maker’s shares up as much as 32% in Tokyo.

Japan Display is facing a funding crunch due to Apple’s recent shift away from liquid-crystal displays (LCD) and disappointing sales of the iPhone XR, the only LCD model in Apple’s 2018 line-up. Apple accounts for 60% of Japan Display’s revenue.

Japan Display’s shares were up 18% at the close of morning trade in Tokyo, on track for their best day since May.