Apple TV has 16% share of U.S. streaming TV devices

Roku’s streaming TV platform accounted for more than 30% of US sales of connected TV devices in Q1 2019, further increasing its lead in streaming TV platforms according to the latest research from Strategy Analytics. The report, USA Connected TV Device Vendor Market Share Q1 2019, finds that there are now more than 41 million Roku-based devices in use, including Roku media streamers and Roku-based smart TVs, accounting for 15.2% of all media streaming devices. Roku now has a 36% lead over the next major platform, Sony PlayStation, in terms of devices in use. The report predicts that this lead will stretch to 70% by the end of the year, largely as a result of the success of Roku’s smart TV partner strategy.

Apple TV has grown to approximately 16% share of streaming TV devices in the U.S. as of Q219 and is projected to grow to over 30% by Q419 into a virtual tie with current No.2 Sony PlayStation.

Note: Strategy Analytics’ Connected Media Devices include Smart TVs, Digital Media Streamers and Games Consoles.

MacDailyNews Take: We believe that Strategy Analytics is failing to take into account the full effect of the launches of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade on Apple TV sales. Watch and see!