“Apple’s developer conference beginning Monday will move the company closer to a future in which the iPhone is no longer the central cog for other products and services.,” Mark Gurman writes for Bloomberg. “Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and other leaders will make a keynote presentation at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose to unveil updates of Apple’s operating systems and a new approach to apps.”
Gurman writes, “The changes will showcase Apple’s new generation of devices and software: Apple Watches that are more independent from iPhones, iPads with software that reduces the need for a laptop, apps that run on any Apple device, and growth areas such as augmented reality and personal health-care management, according to people familiar with the plans.”
“While the developer conference is software-focused, the company often sprinkles new hardware announcements in at the event,” Gurman writes. “This year, Apple won’t show off a new Apple Watch or iPhone hardware until the fall, but has considered previewing the new Mac Pro at the conference.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Get ready! June 3, 2019 is going to be a momentous day for users of Apple products and services!
We are as excited as ever about our great pipeline of hardware, software and services and we’re looking forward to sharing more information about the future of our four software platforms at our Worldwide Developer Conference now less than five weeks from now. Everyone here is hard at work to prepare for WWDC, and it’s always a privilege to get to share the future of our platforms with the community of world changing developers who bring it to life. You are not going to want to miss this one. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, April 30, 2019
