“New iPhones won’t be out until the fall. But Monday, we’ll get a sneak peek at what new features Apple has planned for us, not just for the next models but recent iPhones and iPads as well,” Jefferson Graham reports for USA TODAY. “At its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple invites app makers to hear a road plan for what the company has in store, hoping that in return, the developers get excited and use the tools in their apps.”

Here are some of the new features expected:

• Dark Mode: Similar to a feature introduced on the macOS Mojave operating system upgrade for Macs, this tool allows users to get a black background on their screens for iPhones and iPads. The enthusiast site 9to5 Mac says it has screenshots of the new feature.

• Find my Friends meets Find my iPhone: The two features are expected to be combined into one, to share locations of both your whereabouts and that of your device.

• Mail: Apple looks to follow in Google’s footsteps with more tools to discard unwanted mail from sight, with categories for marketing, travel and “read later.”

Graham reports, “Traditionally, Apple announces the software updates in June, releases a beta version in the summer and final in September, usually a few days before the release of the new iPhone.”

