“If you need to clear off space from your Mac’s hard drive, there are some places you should look first,” Gary Rosenzweig writes for MacMost.

“You may have some old iPhone backups, installers, or other downloaded files,” Rosenzweig writes. “You can easily see which apps and files take up the most space and get rid of things you no longer need. Applications store support files and caches in your Library folder, but they may not have been cleaned up when you uninstalled the app.”

Full article here.