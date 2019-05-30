“Apple opens WWDC June 3,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “I believe there’s a lot going on at the event, but what benefits might it bring to enterprise users?”

“Apple is expected to introduce a swathe of ‘Marzipanified’ apps at WWDC. These are iOS apps that run quite happily on macOS,” Evans writes. “This year will see it introduce the tools developers can use with which to port their own iOS apps to Macs. This should be good news for consumer users, but will also impact enterprise IT, who can now more easily develop enterprise-focused apps for iOS and the Mac, or at least learn the limitations of such promise.”

As for “iPad Pro improvements,” Evans writes, “there’s a range of expectations around improved multitasking. These include support for multiple windows, including side-by-side instances of the same app, which will be a big boost to productivity.”

