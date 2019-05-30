“Google has clarified proposed changes to the Chrome browser that some developers fear will cripple ad blockers, revealing there will be an exemption for enterprise users,” Liam Tung reports for ZDNet.

“Back in January, Google angered developers of ad blocker Chrome extensions over planned changes to Chrome’s webRequest API that could harm existing extension,” Tung reports. “Google planned to change the webRequest API in a way that would stop existing permitted behavior that allowed ad-blocker extensions to ‘intercept network requests to modify, redirect, or block’ API requests. Instead, the webRequest API would be reduced to an ‘observational’ role, making it a tool for passive, rather than active, interaction by extensions.”

“In a message on a Google Groups page about Manifest V3, Google staffer Simeon Vincent explained the motivation for the deprecation and mentioned an exception for enterprise instances of Chrome,” Tung reports. “‘Chrome is deprecating the blocking capabilities of the webRequest API in Manifest V3, not the entire webRequest API (though blocking will still be available to enterprise deployments),’ wrote Vincent. ”

Read more in the full article here.