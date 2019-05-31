“A Redditor who goes by the name ‘jackharvest’ posted earlier this week in the Android subreddit to share an interesting story,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “He works in IT at an unnamed company, and his team noticed something crazy: of the 500 employees at the company, only 8 of them chose to use an Android phone. Everyone else — all 492 of them — chose an iPhone over Android phones.”

MacDailyNews Take: The only thing crazy about that are those eight pitifully deluded souls.

“The IT team was so intrigued that it decided to issue a survey to ask employees why they chose the iPhone over Android,” Epstein writes. “Nope, it wasn’t any of that. It was because they didn’t want to be “green bubbles,” a reference to the fact that iMessage chats in the iPhone’s Messages app use blue bubbles while SMS chats are displayed with green bubbles.”

MacDailyNews Take: Spewing horrid green bubbles all over Messages is tech-leprosy. Don’t be a tech-leper.

“Forget all of the great advantages iPhones might offer, iMessage is the main reason all these people wanted an iPhone,” Epstein writes. “98% of the employees at this company went with Apple over Android, and for half of them, it was mainly because of a single service.

