“Apple captured 87% of smartphone industry profits in the fourth quarter, despite accounting for only about 18% of total units sold in the period, a Wall Street firm estimated Wednesday,” Patrick Seitz reports for Investor’s Business Daily. “Apple’s profit margins are the envy of the industry, thanks to premium handsets like the iPhone X and iPhone 8 series, according to Canaccord Genuity. Apple’s share of smartphone profits increased from 72% in the September quarter, it said.”

We believe strong sales and mix of the iPhone X will sustain strong gross margin dollars (for Apple) given the high price points and likely improving manufacturing efficiencies,. Apple continues to grow its leading market share of the premium-tier smartphone market, with double-digit growth of its installed base during the (fourth) quarter, and believe the iPhone installed base exceeded 635 million exiting calendar 2017. — Canaccord analyst T. Michael Walkley

Seitz reports, “Samsung came in second in smartphone operating profits with 10% of total industry profits [on 18.2% unit share].”

Read more in the full article here.