“It has become tradition for Apple to introduce new versions of its operating systems to developers at WWDC [June 3, starting at 10am PDT],” Samuel Axon writes for Ars Technica. “Those systems include iOS for iPhone, iPad, and iPod; macOS for Mac; watchOS for Apple Watch; and tvOS for Apple TV and Apple TV 4K. In fact, these are some of the primary purposes of the event. ”

“We’ve seen multiple reports citing reliable sources that Apple will bring Dark Mode — which was introduced to macOS with last year’s 10.14 Mojave update — to iOS devices. Just this week, 9to5Mac published what it believes to be screenshots of Dark Mode,” Axon writes. “It’s a boon for users who find themselves using their phones in bed late at night or while watching a movie or TV in their home theater, for sure, but glare on those glossy screens will mean you’ll probably want to keep the standard light mode on when out and about during the day.”

“The big-ticket item in Apple’s new macOS release is likely to be the project heretofore codenamed Marzipan. The project is an effort to make it easier for app developers both within and outside of Apple to create apps that can be easily distributed to and run on either iOS or macOS devices,” Axon writes. “The goal may be to unify the struggling Mac App Store with the very successful iPhone and iPad App Store.”

Tins more in the full article – recommended – here.