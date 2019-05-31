With “WWDC by Sundell,” developer John Sundell is offering in-depth daily coverage of WWDC 2019 for those who cannot attend. Sundell writes:

I love WWDC. Part Apple event, part conference, but most importantly an enormous celebration of the developer community surrounding Apple’s platforms. I had the pleasure of attending the conference back in 2014 (the year of Swift!), and came back excited and fully inspired (and also quite tired).

However, not everyone is able to actually attend WWDC in person. Not only do you have to win the “lottery” in order to qualify for purchasing a ticket, you also need to have the monetary means to be able to fly to, stay at, and attend the conference. So for a huge amount of people, WWDC can feel a bit out of reach.

I wanted to do something about that. This website is for everyone who wants to closely follow WWDC, but from anywhere in the world. Starting right now, this site will be updated daily with articles, videos, podcasts, and interviews, covering all things WWDC — from recommendations on what session videos to watch, to in-depth looks at new APIs, to interviews with people from all over the Apple developer community.

Think of it as both an extension to all the excellent material that Apple provides, as a way to quickly stay up-to-date on the latest announcements, and a place to see real-life examples of some of the new tools and technologies announced during the conference.

Check it out – very highly recommended (even if you’re attending WWDC) – here.

MacDailyNews Note: You can follow @swiftbysundell on Twitter for all of John’s updates.

[Attribution: Daring Fireball. Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]