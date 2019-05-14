“Apple’s announcement of series of original new content projects for its upcoming Apple TV+ subscription service raises two questions: why would Apple want to be in that business, and why didn’t it just acquire Netflix, the established leader in that space?” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider. “”

“In many ways, Apple TV+ is a lot like the video version of Apple Music. Apple launched its streaming Music service in response to consumers’ shift away from iTunes music downloads, lead by the popularity of Spotify,” Dilger writes. “The new Apple TV+ is a similar move to follow the shift in demand from movie downloads or rentals to the all-you-can-eat video streaming plan popularized by Netflix.”

“It appears Apple launched Apple Music and its upcoming TV+ subscriptions to stay relevant in content. It similarly originally entered the music downloads business with iTunes, not to make vast profits, but to ensure that recorded music would remain available to users of Macs and iPods in a format Apple could control,” Dilger writes. “If streaming shifted mainstream media consumption to Spotify and Netflix, Apple would eventually face commodity issues where everyone can watch Netflix and listen to Spotify from any device. Further, Spotify and Netflix might even begin prioritizing playback on non-Apple devices… But why is Apple starting from scratch rather than simply using its huge pile of cash to snap up Netflix? The next article will examine that.”

