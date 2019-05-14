“Apple just made a very big update to its TV app on iOS and tvOS,” Adam Levy writes for The Motley Fool. “No, not that update. Apple TV+ is still set to launch sometime this fall.”

“Apple’s latest update to the TV app includes the launch of TV Channels, Apple’s new feature that allows users to subscribe to premium over-the-top streaming video services directly through Apple,” Levy writes. “Example channels include HBO, Showtime, Starz, and EPIX. Users will be able to stream content from available channels directly in the TV app instead of being sent to another app to stream video. Apple hopes it can provide a better user experience and generate more subscription revenue while it’s at it.”

“While the changes may seem merely cosmetic for users, they could have a major impact on Apple’s subscription services business and its own efforts in streaming video,” Levy writes. “content from Channels will stream directly in the TV App. That’s because Apple is hosting the content itself. That also means Apple has access to viewer data it couldn’t see before… [and let Apple] use the data to make better recommendations and sell additional subscriptions. Another added feature of Channels is the ability to download content to your device.”

“TV Channels could help pave the way for a successful TV+ launch later this year,” Levy writes. “Channels provides an opportunity for Apple to increase engagement with the TV App and get consumers used to the idea of interacting directly with Apple for streaming video. Keeping users in the TV App when they want to stream content from a supported Channel also provides an opportunity to reengage users when they’ve finished watching whatever they selected.

