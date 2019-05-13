With the free iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3 software update, customers around the world can now subscribe to Apple TV channels within the Apple TV app — paying for only the ones they want — and watch on demand directly in the app. In the US, Apple TV channels include popular services such as HBO, Starz, SHOWTIME, Smithsonian Channel, EPIX, Tastemade and new services like MTV Hits, with more to be added over time around the world.
Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password. Subscribers can watch and download shows and movies both online and offline, making the Apple TV app the first and only place where HBO subscribers can download movies and shows such as “Game of Thrones” for offline viewing.
Also starting today, users worldwide can enjoy personalized recommendations of shows and movies from more than 150 video apps and streaming services and over 100,000 iTunes movies and TV shows, including the largest collection of 4K HDR titles available to browse, buy or rent — all within the new Apple TV app. The Watch Now section features Up Next, where users can quickly find and watch their favorites with activity synced across devices, as well as explore expertly curated collections based on a secure and comprehensive understanding of users’ viewing interests.
Customers can also enjoy a new, dedicated Kids section, highlighting editorially handpicked shows and movies for kids of all ages, alongside the breakthrough Sports section that makes it easy to find games and receive notifications about favorite teams and leagues. Additionally, customers can find their purchased movies and shows from iTunes in the redesigned Library tab, now organized by Recently Added, Downloaded, Genres and more.
Availability
• The all-new Apple TV app is available today for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV customers in over 100 countries with iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3, and will be available on Mac this fall.
• Starting today, the Apple TV app offering Apple TV channels and iTunes movies and TV shows will also be available on all 2019 Samsung smart TVs and select 2018 models.
• Also starting today, customers with AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung smart TVs can effortlessly play videos and other content from their iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to their smart TVs. Customers must update to iOS 12.3 or macOS 10.14.5 to play or mirror to AirPlay 2-enabled smart TVs.
• Customers with eligible VIZIO, LG and Sony smart TVs will be able to enjoy AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support later this year.
• This fall, Apple TV+, Apple’s original video subscription service, will be available in the Apple TV app.
