“Apple continues to lead global premium smartphone segment by capturing more than half of the market while OnePlus entered the top five brands in the premium segment for the first time ever in 2018 as competition intensified in the global premium smartphone segment [devices costing over $400],” Tarun Pathak reports for CounterPoint Research. “The segment grew faster than the global smartphone market, according to Counterpoint Research’s Market Monitor 2018 service.”

“The segment grew 14% year-on-year (YoY) in terms of sell-in and 18% YoY in terms of sell-through,” Pathak reports. “Apple remained the market leader capturing 51% share of the premium segment, a significant lead over its nearest competitor Samsung which had a 22% share [with Huawei at 10%, OPPO at 6%, and OnePlus at 2%].”

“Going forward we estimate that the premium smartphone segment will continue to grow in double digits. By offering additional features like AI, triple camera, full-screen display, and higher memory configurations, smartphone OEMs are subtly increasing the average selling price (ASP) of devices. This also helps them leverage the gap created by Apple in the premium segment,” Pathak reports. “The next growth cycle in the premium segment will be driven by the emergence of commercially available 5G smartphones.”

