“Current owners of the iPhone SE who are fans of the smaller 4-inch form factor in Apple’s smartphone lineup may finally get their wish for a newer model to succeed the miniature device among the Cupertino, California-based tech giant’s assortment of larger sized phablets if a newly published rumor bears any weight and the new product is released,” MacPrices reports.

“The week before last, Nitin Agrawal, publisher of PC Tablet, a blog based in India, reported that an Apple iPhone XE is in the making for Q3 2019, writing that it’s been well over a couple of years — three to be exact — since Apple officially announced the availability of the iPhone SE in 2016 and since then, the main iPhone line was upgraded on a regular basis but not the SE and now we know why,” MacPrices reports. “‘Our source which is closely associated with Foxconn’s manufacturing facility in Indiahas confirmed the iPhone SE 2 is actually iPhone XE,’ writes Agrawal.”

“Agrawal reports that the iPhone XR supposedly will be discontinued by Apple this year because of poor performance in the market, suggesting that the new XE will take its place, making the 2019 lineup consist of the latter device along with an iPhone XI and XI Plus: information he backs up with a prediction made a few days before his blog post on PC Tablet, based on a research note published by Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned analyst with KGI Securities — due to Chi’s sources and connections in the Asian supply chain which result in a track record of accurately predicting upcoming Apple products — who predicts three models to be released this year by the Cupertino, California-based tech company,” MacPrices reports. “‘Looking at the reports, Apple is in no mood of leaving their customers behind who still prefers to use the smaller form factor smartphones,’ writes Agrawal.”

