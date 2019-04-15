“The week before last, Nitin Agrawal, publisher of PC Tablet, a blog based in India, reported that an Apple iPhone XE is in the making for Q3 2019, writing that it’s been well over a couple of years — three to be exact — since Apple officially announced the availability of the iPhone SE in 2016 and since then, the main iPhone line was upgraded on a regular basis but not the SE and now we know why,” MacPrices reports. “‘Our source which is closely associated with Foxconn’s manufacturing facility in Indiahas confirmed the iPhone SE 2 is actually iPhone XE,’ writes Agrawal.”
“Agrawal reports that the iPhone XR supposedly will be discontinued by Apple this year because of poor performance in the market, suggesting that the new XE will take its place, making the 2019 lineup consist of the latter device along with an iPhone XI and XI Plus: information he backs up with a prediction made a few days before his blog post on PC Tablet, based on a research note published by Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned analyst with KGI Securities — due to Chi’s sources and connections in the Asian supply chain which result in a track record of accurately predicting upcoming Apple products — who predicts three models to be released this year by the Cupertino, California-based tech company,” MacPrices reports. “‘Looking at the reports, Apple is in no mood of leaving their customers behind who still prefers to use the smaller form factor smartphones,’ writes Agrawal.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote over the weekend, “A 4.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED fits almost perfectly into the iPhone SE’s physical case size. Who’d be up for an SE-sized X-class iPhone? Would $549 for the 64GB model, $599 for the 128GB model, and $699 for the 256GB model work? Remember, these would be modern X-class iPhones and older models like iPhone 8 would remain on the market for another year as Apple’s entry-level iPhones.”
SEE ALSO:
iPhone XE: Design, specs, and more about Apple’s rumored iPhone SE successor – April 13, 2019
Apple said to plan iPhone SE successor, the X-class ‘iPhone XE’ with 4.8-inch OLED – April 9, 2019
Apple to launch three OLED iPhones in 2020 including smaller 5.42-inch iPhone – April 2, 2019
Apple’s next-gen iPhone lineup said to include two entirely new OLED models with triple lens camera systems – April 8, 2019
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s next-gen iPhones will have significantly larger batteries – April 1, 2019