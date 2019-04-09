“According to the source, iPhone XE will feature an iPhone X or XS style edge-to-edge 4.8-inch AMOLED display, but sadly, with the notch,” Agarwal reports. “iPhone XE will still come in iconic rectangular slab design with an aluminum back, so no wireless charging this time! Talking about the rear camera, it will come with a single 12 MP camera lens with ƒ/1.8 aperture, the likes of which are found in the iPhone XR.”
“The internals of the iPhone XE is still unknown but if it will be coming with Face ID, it’s automatically understood that it will feature Apple’s latest A12 Bionic chip,” Agarwal reports. “Looking at the hardware specs, the retail pricing of iPhone XE might start at $600 and could go as high as $800 depending upon the storage variants.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: So, a 4.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED fits almost perfectly into the iPhone SE’s physical case size. Who’d be up for an SE-sized X-class iPhone? Would $549 for the 64GB model, $599 for the 128GB model, and $699 for the 256GB model work? Remember, these would be modern X-class iPhones and older models like iPhone 8 would remain on the market for another year as Apple’s entry-level iPhones.
