“It’s been well over a couple of years since Apple officially announced the availability of iPhone SE in 2016 and since then the main iPhone line was upgraded on a regular basis but not the SE. But now we know why!” Nitin Agarwal reports for PC Tablet. “Our source which is closely associated with Foxconn’s manufacturing facility in India has confirmed the iPhone SE 2 is actually iPhone XE, but they are not going to make it. [Wistron is.]”

“According to the source, iPhone XE will feature an iPhone X or XS style edge-to-edge 4.8-inch AMOLED display, but sadly, with the notch,” Agarwal reports. “iPhone XE will still come in iconic rectangular slab design with an aluminum back, so no wireless charging this time! Talking about the rear camera, it will come with a single 12 MP camera lens with ƒ/1.8 aperture, the likes of which are found in the iPhone XR.”

“The internals of the iPhone XE is still unknown but if it will be coming with Face ID, it’s automatically understood that it will feature Apple’s latest A12 Bionic chip,” Agarwal reports. “Looking at the hardware specs, the retail pricing of iPhone XE might start at $600 and could go as high as $800 depending upon the storage variants.”

Read more in the full article here.