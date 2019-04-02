“Apple reportedly plans to launch three OLED-based new iPhone devices in 2020 available in 5.42-, 6.06- and 6.67-inch sizes, respectively, according to sources from Taiwan’s handset component supply chain,” Rebecca Kuo and Steve Shen report for DigiTimes. “Additionally, the 5.42-inch model to be released in 2020 may come with either Samsung Display’s Y-Octa or LG Display’s TOE touch technology, indicated the sources, noting that both touch solutions promises to trim down the display cost.”

“Y-Octa is an advanced flexible AMOLED display technology that removes the film substrate and allows the touch circuit to be directly patterned on the film’s encapsulation layer, making the display thinner, indicated the sources,” Kuo and Shen report.

“For 2019, Apple will continue to roll out three models following the screen technologies and sizes of the three phones launched in 2018: two OLED models available in 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch screens, and a 6.1-inch LCD model, the sources said,” Kuo and Shen report. “The sources estimated Apple is likely to ship 80-82 million iPhone devices in the first half of 2019 and about 180-190 million units for all of the year.”

MacDailyNews Take: If true, the 5.42-inch iPhone might appease those who like smaller iPhones. An X-class iPhone with a 5.42-inch edge-to-edge display would be much closer to the size of an iPhone SE than an iPhone X/XS. Once Apple standardizes on OLED, hopefully they will clean up their naming mess by simplifying to something like: • iPhone Max (2020)

• iPhone (2020)

• iPhone mini (2020)

