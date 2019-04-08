“Japanese tech blog Macotakara today reported that Apple plans to launch two entirely new 2019 iPhone models with triple-lens cameras, which would debut alongside internally updated versions of the current iPhone XR/XS/XS Max lineup,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“Citing reliable sources in the Chinese supply chain, the report claims that the two new iPhone models would come with 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays and the previously heavily rumored triple-lens camera system,” Hardwick reports. “The report goes on to suggest the two new models will have a thicker body to compensate for the larger camera module, so the 6.1-inch model will be around 0.15mm thicker than the existing iPhone XS, while the camera bump will see a 0.5mm reduction in protrusion. Likewise, the body of the 6.5-inch model will supposedly be 0.4mm thicker with a camera bump reduced by 0.25mm, which equates to an overall 0.2mm thickness increase over the current iPhone XS Max. ”

I never make assumptions when it comes to my own leaks. They're always based on strong facts. In this case, I can tell u for sure the camera layout of #iPhoneXI prototype based on which my renders have been made has triangular shaped system w/ flash above right lens nd mic below. pic.twitter.com/5SSvxZVpc5 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 31, 2019

Just another leak seemingly confirming my January #iPhoneXI prototype leak accuracy… 😏 pic.twitter.com/qVWF59GgKr — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 28, 2019







Hardwick reports, “Macotakara claims the two new models will come with a USB-C to Lightning cable and an 18 Watt USB-C power adapter, with an ability for the rear of the phone to wirelessly charge Qi-compatible devices like Apple Watch and AirPods 2 ‘likely.'”

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last week, if the lens arrangement isn't laid out symmetrically, it'd certainly be for a reason, as Apple seems to like symmetry wherever possible. Likely, in real life, it'll look more like a black square camera bump than a seemingly haphazard arrangement of lenses, flash, and mic.

