“An alleged chassis piece belonging to the 2019 iPhone appeared on Chinese social media this morning with markings on the rear of the device that resemble a housing for three camera lenses,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

The image “shared via Weibo and later tweeted by Ben Geskin, tally with rumors that the next-generation iPhone will feature a rear triple-lens camera system in a triangular configuration,” Hardwick reports. “Last week, an image of a similar chassis piece appeared on Slashleaks, although rumors about triple lenses in an iPhone began way back in May 2018. Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in October that he expected the next iPhones to feature triple-lens cameras.”

“The Wall Street Journal has since reported that Apple plans to introduce a triple-lens camera system in at least one of the iPhones coming in 2019,” Hardwick reports. “Shortly after that report, Bloomberg seemingly confirmed the rumor, but neither publication mentioned how the lenses would be configured.”

I never make assumptions when it comes to my own leaks. They're always based on strong facts. In this case, I can tell u for sure the camera layout of #iPhoneXI prototype based on which my renders have been made has triangular shaped system w/ flash above right lens nd mic below. pic.twitter.com/5SSvxZVpc5 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 31, 2019

Just another leak seemingly confirming my January #iPhoneXI prototype leak accuracy… 😏 pic.twitter.com/qVWF59GgKr — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 28, 2019







MacDailyNews Take: Certainly, if the lens arrangement isn’t laid out symmetrically, it’d be for a reason, as Apple seems to like symmetry when possible. Likely, in real life, it’ll look more like a black square camera bump than a seemingly haphazard arrangement of lenses, flash, and mic. SEE ALSO:

