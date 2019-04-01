“Apple’s iPhone lineup is expected to look a lot like its current lineup, according to the note. Kuo expects Apple to release a 5.8-inch iPhone (an improvement on the current iPhone XS), a 6.5-inch iPhone (like the current iPhone XS Max) and a 6.1-inch device with a lower-cost screen (which corresponds to the iPhone XR),” Leswing reports. “‘Battery capacities of new 6.5-inch OLED, 5.8-inch OLED and 6.1-inch LCD significantly increase by 10%-15%, 20%-25%, and 0%-5% compared to last year’s new models,’ Kuo wrote in the March 31 note.”
“One reason why Apple might stick larger batteries into its 2019 phones is that they could gain a two-way wireless charging feature, according to Kuo,” Leswing reports. “Two-way wireless charging would enable a user to place their AirPods, Apple Watch or other wireless-charging devices on the back of an iPhone and draw charge from it.”
MacDailyNews Take: Great idea!
If Apple made an iPhone model that was the smartphone equivalent of the Panasonic Toughbook — thick, heavy, full of battery, and virtually indestructible — they’d never be able to make enough of them. — MacDailyNews, November 2, 2018
As we wrote back in December 2015:
What’d be wrong with slightly thicker iPhone with more battery life and a flush camera assembly?
Yes, we know Apple thinks thinness sets iPhone apart from all other so-called smartphones (actually, it’s the operating system, the software and the ecosystem), but the iPhone 6/Plus and iPhone 6s/Plus are simply too thin to house their camera assembly.
iPhone 6s is 0.28 inch (7.1 mm) thin. Samsung’s Galaxy S6 is 0.27 inch (6.8 mm). The “thicker” iPhone 6s easily outsells the thinner Galaxy S6. Obviously, at this point, the selling point of “thinness” is overrated.
iPhone 6 and 6s has battery life issues for heavy iPhone users (hint: get an Apple Watch. You’ll use your iPhone less and the battery will easily outlast even the longest day).
The law of diminishing returns can also be applied to industrial design. Apple’s eternal quest for thinness eventually runs into issues such as bulging camera assemblies, battery capacity, strength (breakability), etc. – is Apple’s quest for thinness now bordering on the quixotic?
So, is it “you can never be too thin” or is it “thin enough is thin enough?”
