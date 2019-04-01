“Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup could include new iPhone models with significantly more battery capacity, according to a research note from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo,” Kif Leswing reports for CNBC. “”

“Apple’s iPhone lineup is expected to look a lot like its current lineup, according to the note. Kuo expects Apple to release a 5.8-inch iPhone (an improvement on the current iPhone XS), a 6.5-inch iPhone (like the current iPhone XS Max) and a 6.1-inch device with a lower-cost screen (which corresponds to the iPhone XR),” Leswing reports. “‘Battery capacities of new 6.5-inch OLED, 5.8-inch OLED and 6.1-inch LCD significantly increase by 10%-15%, 20%-25%, and 0%-5% compared to last year’s new models,’ Kuo wrote in the March 31 note.”

“One reason why Apple might stick larger batteries into its 2019 phones is that they could gain a two-way wireless charging feature, according to Kuo,” Leswing reports. “Two-way wireless charging would enable a user to place their AirPods, Apple Watch or other wireless-charging devices on the back of an iPhone and draw charge from it.”

