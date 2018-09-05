“In our exclusive USA TODAY/SurveyMonkey Audience survey of 1,665 adults, it all comes down to the battery, glass and storage,” Graham reports. “Seventy-five percent of the survey respondents said they wanted longer battery life, compared with 66 percent who longed for shatter-proof glass screen. In third place, at 44 percent, shoppers hoped for something that Apple has never given… expandable storage… [also on the list:] Remove the notch from the top of the iPhone X screen: (10 percent).”
Graham reports, “When asked to choose just one new feature, battery won out at 38 percent, compared with 24 percent for the shatter-proof screen.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Coupled with Jony Ive’s design ethos (you can never be too thin), this is excellent news for the likes of Mophie.
