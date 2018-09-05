“On Sept. 12, Apple execs will pull out the stops, hoping to convince consumers that the new iPhones are faster, sleeker and so powerful you’ll have to ditch your old one to get the newest model,” Jefferson Graham reports for USA TODAY. “But if you ask consumers, which we did, there are only three new features that they really, really care about.”

“In our exclusive USA TODAY/SurveyMonkey Audience survey of 1,665 adults, it all comes down to the battery, glass and storage,” Graham reports. “Seventy-five percent of the survey respondents said they wanted longer battery life, compared with 66 percent who longed for shatter-proof glass screen. In third place, at 44 percent, shoppers hoped for something that Apple has never given… expandable storage… [also on the list:] Remove the notch from the top of the iPhone X screen: (10 percent).”

Graham reports, “When asked to choose just one new feature, battery won out at 38 percent, compared with 24 percent for the shatter-proof screen.”

Read more in the full article here.