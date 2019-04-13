“Last year, rumors were high for a successor to the iPhone SE,” Amritanshu Mukherjee reports for India Today. “Lately, rumours for a successor to the iPhone SE have re-surfaced. Expected to be called the iPhone XE, the handset is expected to bring the premium features from the iPhone XS in a compact form factor and at a much cheaper price.”

“The speculations suggest that the phone will come with a 4.8-inch display with extremely narrow bezels and a notch on top. This means that it won’t be as tiny as the iPhone SE but it will be close the size of an iPhone 7.,” Mukherjee reports. “The iPhone XE is expected to feature an OLED display.”

“The iPhone XE’s display is rumoured to have a notch, albeit slightly smaller. There will be a Face ID system,” Mukherjee reports. “The iPhone XE is also expected to feature a 12-megapixel single rear camera. The camera will most probably be lifted off from the iPhone XR. Considering the iPhone XR’s photography capabilities, the iPhone XE could be a decent shooter on the move.”



