“The speculations suggest that the phone will come with a 4.8-inch display with extremely narrow bezels and a notch on top. This means that it won’t be as tiny as the iPhone SE but it will be close the size of an iPhone 7.,” Mukherjee reports. “The iPhone XE is expected to feature an OLED display.”
“The iPhone XE’s display is rumoured to have a notch, albeit slightly smaller. There will be a Face ID system,” Mukherjee reports. “The iPhone XE is also expected to feature a 12-megapixel single rear camera. The camera will most probably be lifted off from the iPhone XR. Considering the iPhone XR’s photography capabilities, the iPhone XE could be a decent shooter on the move.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A 4.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED fits almost perfectly into the iPhone SE’s physical case size. Who’d be up for an SE-sized X-class iPhone? Would $549 for the 64GB model, $599 for the 128GB model, and $699 for the 256GB model work? Remember, these would be modern X-class iPhones and older models like iPhone 8 would remain on the market for another year as Apple’s entry-level iPhones.
