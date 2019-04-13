“A meeting between Tim Cook and Steve Mollenkopf a year ago at Apple Inc.’s headquarters started with a tense moment,” Tripp Mickle and Asa Fitch report for The Wall Street Journal. “The feuding leaders of two smartphone industry titans — Apple and Qualcomm Inc. — were there to discuss a long-simmering patent dispute. Mr. Mollenkopf, who suspected Apple of supporting a hostile takeover of his company, initially didn’t speak, leaving his general counsel to start talking, according to people familiar with the meeting.”

“The awkwardness punctuated a distant relationship between the chief executives that has turned their companies’ conflict into one of the ugliest corporate battles in history,” Mickle and Fitch report. “For two years, the companies have bickered over the royalties Apple pays to Qualcomm for its patents. Discord between the CEOs, who bring different management styles and principles to the table, has deepened the divide. They have dug into their positions as the dispute has escalated.”

“The feud heads toward a showdown this coming week, when Apple’s patent lawsuit against Qualcomm is set to go to trial — with both CEOs expected to testify in a case where billions of dollars are at stake,” Mickle and Fitch report. “Messrs. Cook and Mollenkopf are so entrenched in their competing positions — and have so little personal connection — that Apple’s top executives have said they don’t think it’s possible to cut a deal with Qualcomm while Mr. Mollenkopf is CEO, a person familiar with their thinking said. “It’s personal. I don’t see anybody who can bridge this gap,” this person said.”

