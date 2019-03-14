“‘Apple had good reason to be concerned that steps were being taken to influence Mr. Siva’s testimony,’ Brooks wrote in the filing,” Nieva reports. “When Apple first made the allegation last week, Qualcomm said it was ‘ridiculous’ and vigorously denied the claim. Judge Dana Sabraw, who is presiding over the case, also said there was “no evidence” for the allegation.”
“Siva, who now works at Google, testified on Monday after Apple said last week he was no longer intending on appearing in court,” Nieva reports. “He said many elements of a boot-up technology covered by the patent were ‘my idea,’ but stopped short of claiming he was an inventor.”
MacDailyNews Take: What’s actually “ridicuolous” is a former Apple engineeer “who now works at Google” testifying that many elements of a patent were his ideas, invented by him, but inexplicably not wanting to be listed on the patent.
What’s even more ridiculous is Qualcomm’s predatory, illogical, and irrational licensing scam, which charges a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components.
