“The CEOs are among the dozens of executives and engineers who are expected to take the witness stand, according to a joint witness list filed in federal court,” Pettersson and Gurman report. “Cook is expected to testify about Apple’s business strategy, financial performance and its agreements with other technology companies, among other topics, according to the filing.”
Pettersson and Gurman report, “Witnesses from Apple may include Bob Mansfield, former head of hardware; Jeff Williams, chief operating officer; Phil Schiller, head of marketing; and Bruce Sewell, former general counsel. ”
MacDailyNews Take: The Qualcomm extortionists’ house of cards will not stand.
Qualcomm’s unreasonable, illogical, and irrational licensing scam, which charges a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components, must end.
