“That timeline was called into question yesterday when Fast Company reported that Intel ‘has been missing deadlines for the development of the chip,’ and that ‘Apple has lost confidence in Intel to deliver’ it, according to a source,” Horwitz reports. “In a statement to VentureBeat, however, Intel suggested that its XMM 8160 launch plans remain the same. ‘As we said in November 2018,’ a spokesperson said, ‘Intel plans to support customer device launches in 2020 with its XMM 8160 5G multimode modem.'”
“In recent months, Apple has stepped up hiring for its own 5G modem development team,” Horwitz reports. “The Cupertino-based company announced that it would open an expansive campus in San Diego, close to Qualcomm’s headquarters, for wireless chip engineering.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Ignore the noise. Apple will have a 5G iPhone when it needs a 5G iPhone.
