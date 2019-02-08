“Sprint is suing AT&T over the latter’s decision to push a fake 5G label to both Android and iPhone smartphones when the coverage it actually offers is a version of 4G,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “AT&T first started using the controversial 5G E label at the end of December, possibly in an attempt to be seen to make good on a promise it made at the beginning of last year. The company said then that it would be the ‘first U.S. mobile company to introduce mobile 5G service in a dozen markets by late 2018.'”

“The 5G E label appeared first on Android phones, and was then pushed to iPhones and iPads as of the latest iOS 12.2 beta,” Lovejoy reports. “The problem, as we recently explained, is that 5G E isn’t a real standard – it’s purely a marketing term invented by AT&T.”

“It is true that, where you see the label,” Lovejoy reports, “you should be seeing faster speeds – but that’s because AT&T is delivering a version of 4G called LTE-Advanced, or LTE-A.”

