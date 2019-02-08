“The 5G E label appeared first on Android phones, and was then pushed to iPhones and iPads as of the latest iOS 12.2 beta,” Lovejoy reports. “The problem, as we recently explained, is that 5G E isn’t a real standard – it’s purely a marketing term invented by AT&T.”
“It is true that, where you see the label,” Lovejoy reports, “you should be seeing faster speeds – but that’s because AT&T is delivering a version of 4G called LTE-Advanced, or LTE-A.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Enough with your stupid “5G E” charade, AT&T!
SEE ALSO:
Some AT&T iPhones displaying misleading ‘5G E’ icon in iOS 12.2 beta – February 4, 2019
AT&T says it will have nationwide 5G by early 2020 – January 9, 2019