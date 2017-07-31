“Today, Apple relies on third parties to supply it with cellular modems for its popular iPhone line of smartphones — wireless giant Qualcomm and microprocessor giant Intel,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool.

“Apple is also the only major smartphone manufacturer left that uses standalone modems. Other smartphone vendors use either integrated applications processor and baseband solutions from third parties (e.g., Qualcomm) or make their own integrated parts (e.g., Samsung and Huawei),” Eassa writes. “In perusing Apple’s job boards, I came across some new evidence that might suggest that Apple has built, and continues to augment, an in-house team dedicated to cellular modem development.”

Eassa writes, “Over the long term, I would not be surprised to see Apple phase out the modems from both Qualcomm and Intel.”

Read more in the full article here.