“Apple is currently believed to be leaving out 5G connectivity as a feature of the 2019 iPhones, in favor of waiting another year before adding support for the wireless technology,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider. “While speculation and analysis indicates that is likely to be the case, Intel has seemingly confirmed it won’t be able to help Apple if it decided to add 5G to the iPhone this year.”

“Intel executives advised to Reuters on Friday devices using its 5G modems won’t go on sale until 2020,” Owen reports. “While Intel does not name specific companies that are affected by the announcement, as it is a major supplier of modems to Apple, it effectively infers this year’s iPhone models won’t be 5G-enabled if they use Intel’s modems.”

“Intel is not the only company to have created a 5G-capable modem. On Tuesday, Qualcomm revealed the Snapdragon X55 5G modem with the potential to offer download speeds of up to 7 gigabits per second and support for ‘all major frequency bands,’ but the ongoing legal battle with Apple means it won’t be making an appearance in an iPhone anytime soon,” Owen reports. “The 2020 iPhones may not even use a modem designed by Intel or anyone else at all, as Apple is believed to be working on bringing the design of the component in-house…”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]