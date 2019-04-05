“Apple is reportedly struggling with its effort to add 5G to next year’s iPhones,” David McCabe reports for Axios.

“Apple had used Qualcomm modem chips until 2017, when it started using a mix of Qualcomm and Intel before going all Intel with its 2018 lineup,” McCabe reports. “Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon said Thursday that the company would be happy to consider working with Apple on its 5G plans if their reported struggles to bring a product to market continue.”

McCabe reports, “On whether Qualcomm would work with Apple on 5G products: ‘We’re still in San Diego, they have our phone number,’ he said. ‘If they call, we’ll support them.'”

Read more in the full article here.