“Verizon finally offered some details about its 5G launch this morning: it plans to deploy the next-gen wireless technology in 30 cities by the end of 2019,” Jacob Kastrenakes reports for The Verge. “The carrier didn’t say which cities those would be, how thoroughly 5G would be deployed throughout those cities, or when exactly the launch would begin, but Verizon did say that each launch would include some deployment of super fast millimeter wave radios.”
“‘It’s just gonna be a total different experience in speed and throughput than you have ever seen before,’ Hans Vestberg, Verizon’s CEO, said during a meeting with investors this morning,” Kastrenakes reports. “Spokespeople for Verizon confirmed that the company is not yet identifying which cities the service will launch in.”
Kastrenakes reports, “Verizon also specified that this would be real, standards-based 5G, not the off-brand 5G that Verizon used for its wireless home internet service.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier this month, “Expect the iPhone cloners, Samsung et al., to tout ‘5G’ regardless since – given the fact that all they do is peddle pretend iPhones to the ignorant – they believe, likely correctly, that their customers won’t know any better.”
Apple is going to wait until 5G is worth supporting, not rush it to market in order to bilk the ignoranti with a check mark on a spec sheet that most will never use in 2019. If 5G actually mattered to enough people in 2019, Apple would have a 5G iPhone available in 2019. 5G is still very much in the trial phase and will have very limited availability in 2018. There is currently no standard for 5G deployments. The Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance says that 5G should be rolled out in the U.S. by 2020. — MacDailyNews, December 3, 2018
