“Verizon finally offered some details about its 5G launch this morning: it plans to deploy the next-gen wireless technology in 30 cities by the end of 2019,” Jacob Kastrenakes reports for The Verge. “The carrier didn’t say which cities those would be, how thoroughly 5G would be deployed throughout those cities, or when exactly the launch would begin, but Verizon did say that each launch would include some deployment of super fast millimeter wave radios.”

“‘It’s just gonna be a total different experience in speed and throughput than you have ever seen before,’ Hans Vestberg, Verizon’s CEO, said during a meeting with investors this morning,” Kastrenakes reports. “Spokespeople for Verizon confirmed that the company is not yet identifying which cities the service will launch in.”

Kastrenakes reports, “Verizon also specified that this would be real, standards-based 5G, not the off-brand 5G that Verizon used for its wireless home internet service.”

