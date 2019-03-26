“Big picture, this strategy aligns with our thesis that Services, not devices, hold the key to Apple revenue and profitability growth over the next 5 years.” However, while the breadth of the services that were launched was “impressive,” the lack of pricing detail makes it difficult to evaluate the financial impact. — Katy Huberty, Morgan Stanley
The event was “materially different” than expected, as it had anticipated the TV service to be available immediately, and for more pricing details to be announced. — Rod Hall, Goldman Sachs
MacDailyNews Take: The biggest star to bow yesterday was Apple Card.
