“‘From everything we’ve shared with you.’ Frankly, not much; there were far more announcements that were coming in the summer or fall than were ready today or in the next couple of weeks,” Thompson writes. “Just as disconcerting was the lack of pricing information: Apple News+ is $9.99, and the Apple Card has no fees…and that’s all we know.”
“This raises the question of what was the point of having his presentation now,” Thompson writes. “That is why I thought Cook’s most telling phrase was ‘how important these services are for us’; if Cook wanted to signify how importantly Apple was taking its efforts in developing these services, ‘to us’ would have been a more natural turn of phrase.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, it seems that yesterday’s intended target audience certainly was Wall Street in large part. Otherwise, as Thomposn, asksed, why have the event now when hardly anything is ready?
