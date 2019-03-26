“Tim Cook closed yesterday’s Apple event with these words: ‘From everything we’ve shared with you, you can see how important these services are for us and for all the ways they extend the experiences of our customers even further. They entertain, inspire, inform, and enrich our lives. Because at Apple, the customer is, and always will be, at the center of everything that we do,'” Ben Thompson writes for Stratechery. “It’s a short statement, but a useful way to think about the event specifically, and the state of Apple generally.”

“‘From everything we’ve shared with you.’ Frankly, not much; there were far more announcements that were coming in the summer or fall than were ready today or in the next couple of weeks,” Thompson writes. “Just as disconcerting was the lack of pricing information: Apple News+ is $9.99, and the Apple Card has no fees…and that’s all we know.”

“This raises the question of what was the point of having his presentation now,” Thompson writes. “That is why I thought Cook’s most telling phrase was ‘how important these services are for us’; if Cook wanted to signify how importantly Apple was taking its efforts in developing these services, ‘to us’ would have been a more natural turn of phrase.”

