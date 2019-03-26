“There have been good Apple events and bad Apple events since Tim Cook took over as CEO seven and a half years ago, but there has been nothing like today’s event,” Rick Tetzeli writes for Fortune. “For the first time that I can recall, Apple brought nothing to the table but its power.”

“All Apple had to offer today was power and numbers. ‘They’re in a billion pockets, y’all, a billion pockets,’ said Oprah Winfrey, explaining why she had decided to produce shows for the company. It’s that simple,” Tetzeli writes. “Cook and his minions blathered on about creativity, but Apple’s own creativity was nowhere to be found. The ‘new’ TV app would have benefited from some, but the interface looks just as confusing as the company’s current offering.”

“How about a credit card?” Tetzeli writes. “The Apple/Goldman offering has cash-back, rewards, and promises of privacy, just like every other credit card on the planet.”

MacDailyNews Take: On this point, Tetzeli gets it spectacularly wrong. He’s lucky to still have his head on his shoulders given how quickly the Apple Card whizzed over it. The fact is that Apple just revolutionized another industry with Apple Card.

“For all the talk of creativity, this was Apple’s least creative event since 1996, the year before a man named Steve Jobs returned to the company,” Tetzeli writes. “And he, unfortunately, is dead.”

