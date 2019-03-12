“But there is one aspect of that San Diego case that’s definitely interesting. It’s a perfect example of how truth is sometimes stranger than fiction,” Mueller writes. “If we come from the reasonably safe assumption that Arjuna Sivasithambaresan — who simply abbreviates his last name as ‘Siva’ — testified truthfully under oath in two different fora (ITC and Southern District of California), Qualcomm’s ‘949 patent was filed on an invention a then-Apple employee (now with Google) actually made.”
“In other words, the most reasonable inference from that testimony is that Qualcomm decided to sue Apple over a patent Qualcomm applied for because it learned about the idea from a then-Apple employee,” Mueller writes. “Actually, the situation is even more bizarre: Even though Qualcomm already became aware of this problem in the aforementioned ITC case over the same patents, and decided to drop the ‘949 patent from the ITC case shortly thereafter (most likely for this very reason), Qualcomm nevertheless decided to give it another try in San Diego. “Unbelievable” is not strong enough a word to describe this. Not even remotely. It’s not just that Qualcomm is hardly going to prevail on the ‘949 patent: a story of a stolen patent undermines a plaintiff’s credibility to an extent that’s the next best thing to self-sabotaging the entire case.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Sleep tight, Qualcomm extortionists. Sleep tight.
SEE ALSO:
Former Apple engineer says Qualcomm tech was his idea but doesn’t claim inventor status – March 11, 2019
Apple loses star witness Arjuna Siva in Qualcomm trial – March 7, 2019
Apple says Qualcomm stole idea for smartphone boot-up tech from engineer – March 5, 2019
The Qualcomm v. Apple patent jury won’t get these simple, brutally honest instructions – March 5, 2019
Qualcomm puts value of its patent portfolio on line in Apple jury trial – March 5, 2019
Qualcomm launches patent challenge to Apple ahead of antitrust case – March 4, 2019
Patently absurd: Qualcomm charges a 5% wireless patent royalty on iPhone repairs – February 26, 2019
German court stays Qualcomm patent infringement suit against Apple; patent-in-suit likely invalid – February 26, 2019
Apple’s workaround for German fake injunction exacerbates Qualcomm’s antitrust woes – February 14, 2019
Apple resumes selling iPhones in Germany, but with only Qualcomm modems – February 14, 2019
South Korean Supreme Court upholds $242 million antitrust judgement against Qualcomm – February 12, 2019
Bad news piles up for Qualcomm in Apple dispute – February 10, 2019
Apple wins damages ruling against Qualcomm – February 5, 2019
U.S. FTC: Evidence is ‘overwhelming’ that Qualcomm engaged in exclusionary, anticompetitive conduct – January 30, 2019
Leaked emails reveal new reason why Apple went to war with Qualcomm – January 18, 2019
Apple’s COO Jeff Williams delivers blistering testimony on Qualcomm’s ‘onerous demands’ – January 15, 2019
Apple was paying Qualcomm over $1 billion per year in licensing – January 15, 2019