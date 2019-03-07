“The British chipmaker said revenue from sales of its power-management technology would fall ‘by single-digital percentage points,'” Lanxon reports. “In October, Apple signed a $600 million deal with Dialog to license the U.K. chip designer’s power management technology and acquire certain assets, including more than 300 staff.”
Lanxon reports, “Dialog relies on Apple for about three-quarters of its revenue, predominantly through the supply of chips that handle charging and manage power in smartphones.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As iPhone (and iPhone knockoff) replacement cycles lengthen, a period of adjustment from the era of breakneck growth to the more mature market will have to be weathered.
