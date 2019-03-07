“Dialog Semiconductor Plc reported 2018 earnings that beat analyst expectations, but told investors to expect a revenue decline this year as a result of changes to its relationship with largest customer Apple Inc.,” Nate Lanxon reports for Bloomberg.

“The British chipmaker said revenue from sales of its power-management technology would fall ‘by single-digital percentage points,'” Lanxon reports. “In October, Apple signed a $600 million deal with Dialog to license the U.K. chip designer’s power management technology and acquire certain assets, including more than 300 staff.”

Lanxon reports, “Dialog relies on Apple for about three-quarters of its revenue, predominantly through the supply of chips that handle charging and manage power in smartphones.”

